Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT traded down $4.22 on Friday, reaching $117.11. 2,120,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

