Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.