Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

