Forward Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 271,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,000. Taubman Centers comprises 1.3% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. 41,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

