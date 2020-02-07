Forward Management LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 597,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 99,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

