Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of FC stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,650.50, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

