Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 23,099,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,032,590. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

