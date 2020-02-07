Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,946 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 49,254 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,393,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

