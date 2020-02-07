Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.10 ($47.79) and last traded at €40.64 ($47.26), 169,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €40.30 ($46.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.24 and a 200 day moving average of €37.53. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

