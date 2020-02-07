FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 600 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

