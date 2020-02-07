FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,260 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

