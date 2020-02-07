FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $59.03 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

