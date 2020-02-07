FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 207.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $12,767,000. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

