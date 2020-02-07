Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), 114,055 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 587,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.36.

The Fulham Shore PLC operates and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates 59 restaurants, including 16 restaurants under The Real Greek name and 43 restaurants under the Franco Manca name. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

