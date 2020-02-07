FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Coinbe and Allbit. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 15% lower against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $722,646.00 and $8,868.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.03016468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00226040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00130837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CPDAX, COSS, Token Store, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Allbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

