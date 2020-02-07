FY2019 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 320.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

