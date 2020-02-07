FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ring Energy Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

REI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 124.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

