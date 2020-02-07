FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMBBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of IMBBY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.88. 159,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,164. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

