FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMBBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
About Imperial Tobacco Group
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
