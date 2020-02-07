FY2020 EPS Estimates for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Reduced by Analyst

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Standex Int’l in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SXI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $69.97. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $913.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

