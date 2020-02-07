FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

