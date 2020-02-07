FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,884. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 567.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

