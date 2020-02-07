FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mamamancini’s in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMMB. ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 209.13% and a net margin of 3.80%.
About Mamamancini’s
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.
