Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 3.9% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 792,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,838. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

