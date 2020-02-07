Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.52, 201 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $46,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

