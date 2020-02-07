Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.56

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 36825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

