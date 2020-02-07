GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.561 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GasLog Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a dividend payout ratio of 125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.7%.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.21. 2,044,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

