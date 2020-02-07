GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. 1,848,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. GDS has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GDS by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

