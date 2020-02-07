Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 323,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $339.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

