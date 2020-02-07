General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,632 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 1,050,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,335,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

