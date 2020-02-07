Genus (LON:GNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).
Shares of GNS stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.70). 49,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,928.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.