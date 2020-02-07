Genus (LON:GNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Shares of GNS stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.70). 49,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,928.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total value of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

