Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $72,879.00 and $2,950.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including $70.83, $18.98, $50.68 and $11.91. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026623 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00260619 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003518 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,960,586 coins and its circulating supply is 6,960,582 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $11.91, $50.68, $70.83, $20.33, $13.92, $5.63, $18.98, $7.59, $24.71, $33.89 and $10.42. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.