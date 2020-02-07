Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,127,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

