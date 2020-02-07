Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,308.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.98. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,011. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 316.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

