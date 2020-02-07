Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,227,000 after purchasing an additional 887,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,054 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.