Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,682,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $69.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.