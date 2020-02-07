Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,855,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $9,804,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

