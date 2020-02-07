Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,682,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,174. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.