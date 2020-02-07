Girard Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,161 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,111,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $66.96. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,556. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

