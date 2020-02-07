Girard Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,562. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

