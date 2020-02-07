GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,695.80 ($22.31) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,802.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.38.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
