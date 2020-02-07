Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE GMRE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

