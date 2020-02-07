Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of AUSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,718. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.