Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.39

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $15.24. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 15 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.20% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

