Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

