Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

