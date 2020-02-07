Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.03-7.23 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.03-7.23 EPS.

GL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. 254,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,179. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

