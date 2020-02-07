Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

GLUU traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 17,490,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,540. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $910.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

