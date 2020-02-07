Glu Mobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 135.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.