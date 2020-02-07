Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $241.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

