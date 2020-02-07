Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) has been given a C$4.25 target price by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE FOOD traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 61,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.18.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

